Gabby Epstein Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skintight Dress

Australian model Gabby Epstein captured the hearts of her fans on Sunday, August 23, when she posted some stunning new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The bombshell shared the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model radiated as she was photographed outdoors in front of a large building for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Gabby positioned herself directly in front of the camera in each frame. She emanated a sexy, yet unbothered vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and looked away from the camera’s lens in most of the snapshots.

Her highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her famous figure demanded most of the attention, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing ensemble.

The stunner opted for a cream-colored dress that featured an off-the-shoulder design and a ruched body. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

The number was also very tight on the model and particularly helped to showcase her curvy hips, slim waist, and pert derrière. She was also able to display her toned legs and thighs as the dress was quite short.

She finished the look off with a bouquet of flowers and a few accessories that included a number rings on her left hand, a necklace, and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model joked that her wedding cake would be “an edible” and she wasn’t going to tell anyone about it. She also revealed that her dress was designed by Oh Polly.

The gorgeous snapshots were received with positivity from plenty of fans, amassing more than 14,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers also took to the comments section to offer praise on her physique, her good looks, and her outfit.

“The most beautiful girl ever,” one user wrote.

“Just so amazingly gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“You are a dream,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliments with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Love the dress baby,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Gabby has taken to social media to share a number of jaw-dropping photos of herself recently. On August 19, she stunned fans once again after she rocked a very revealing dress, as reported by The Inquisitr. That upload has received more than 66,000 likes, to date.