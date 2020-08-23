Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Reportedly Taken Over $4.5 Million In Gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spoiled with over $4.5 million in gifts from brands, friends, and family, according to Page Six.

The news was revealed by the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family, a biography of the couple by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

As the book details, one of the first things the two ever received was a free night at the Soho House, a hotel owned by Markus Anderson, a friend of Markle’s. From there, the presents kept on coming.

“While the couple was courting, Anderson ‘put them up’ at a private four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds Soho Farmhouse and at the Soho House property at Babington in Somerset. He also arranged a weekend getaway for them, saving Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend $6,100,” Page Six notes.

While living in the U.K., the pair didn’t have to stress rent or a mortgage, after Frogmore cottage was gifted to Harry and his new wife after they married. It’s estimated that if a mansion of that size were to be put on the market, it could go for a cool $4.3 million.

Vacations were frequently comped, as well.

“Meghan and Harry also vacationed with friends George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Cuomo home. The actor gave up his private plane for the couple to make the trip across the pond, saving them $17,000 in commercial air fare,” the outlet revealed.

They also took their honeymoon on a jet loaned to them by a friend. They also got free fights on Elton John’s private plane to visit him in Nice, France. For the average person, the flight for the family would have cost nearly $8,000.

“After Megxit, Meghan, Harry and baby Archie fled to Canada, where they only had to pay half the rate on their $100,000 rental home,” the report states.

Later, when they moved to California, they were allowed to stay in Tyler Perry’s tony mansion for four months at no cost. That would have set back the average Joe more than $60,000.

When Harry jetted off for the Google eco-summit in 2019, he didn’t have to pay for any travel to the resort in Sicily.

They got lots of little gifts, as well. For instance, the report claims that the pair got several diffusers, which normally cost around $170, from the high-end brand Diptique to cover up the smell in St. George’s Chapel since Meghan didn’t like the “musty” scent.

On top of their lavish gifts, Meghan and Harry have recently been under fire for bringing a photographer to their charity work.