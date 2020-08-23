Maura Higgins Flaunts Her Sexy Body In A Very Tiny Blue Bikini

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 23, and treated her 2.9 million followers to a very hot bikini picture.

In the snapshot, Maura rocked a very tiny bikini that allowed her to expose some serious skin. The ensemble was light blue in color and had orange starfish printed all over it. The top consisted of triangle cups with elasticated edges, a plunging neckline, thin shoulder straps that tied behind her neck, and criss-cross detailing on the chest. The garment put a glimpse of her perky breasts on full display.

Maura, who rose to fame after appearing on popular TV series, Love Island, teamed the top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms that featured thin strings, tied high on her slender hips. The sexy bathing suit not only drew attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs, but it also exposed her toned thighs.

She wore her tresses in a messy bun, letting a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of accessories, Maura opted for multiple bracelets, a metallic wristwatch, and a pair of chic hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured at the Crete Island in Greece, where Maura was vacationing last week.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. Retaining walls, a shelter with bricked pillars, a glimpse of the ocean, and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. To pose, Maura stood straight, raised both of her arms, and touched her bun. She looked downward, parted her lips, and soaked up the sun.

Within two hours of posting, the picture racked up 110,000-plus likes. In addition, Maura’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 400 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You’re the whole package!!” one of her fans commented.

“Pretty cute you!!! I am your BIG, BIG, BIG FAN from South Africa!” another user chimed in.

“Totally unreal!! Your beauty and sexiness drive me crazy!!!” a third follower wrote.

“The hottest model on Instagram. I love you, Maura!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Georgia Kousoulou, Molly-Mae Hague, Rachel Ward, and Holly Hagan.

Maura had shared another picture from the same shoot a few days ago. In that particular photograph, she could be seen sitting beside a swimming pool.

She placed her hands on the floor for support, leaned backward, bent one of her knees, and looked away from the camera. As of this writing, the photo has accrued a whopping 170,000-plus likes.