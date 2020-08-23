Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Low-Cut White Top & A Denim Skirt

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she showed off her curves in a simple yet sexy outfit. Kara stood on a patio area with a breathtaking view of red rock formations and lush greenery. The wall surrounding the space was crafted from worn brick with a concrete ledge, and the sky above was filled with fluffy clouds. The sun shone down on Kara, illuminating her curled locks and bronzed skin.

She wore an ensemble from the brand boohoo, and made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The shirt she wore had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the square neckline accentuated her chest. The garment had long sleeves with tight cuffs and volume around the shoulders for a feminine look. Kara drew even more attention to her cleavage by layering on two gold necklaces, one with a pendant that hung just above her breasts.

The garment was a crop top that ended below her ample assets, leaving several inches of her toned stomach exposed. She paired the top with a high-waisted light-wash denim skirt. The piece had some embellished seams along the front, and clung to Kara’s fit figure like a second skin.

She wore her long locks down in loose curls, and in the first shot, they tumbled down her back, blowing gently in the wind as she gazed at the camera. She rested her arms on the ledge, and the hem of her skirt came just a few inches down her legs, showing off a peek of her toned thigh.

She flashed a smile at the camera for the second shot, and had a black quilted Chanel bag positioned on the ledge next to her.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 12,500 likes within three hours, as well as 132 comments from her fans.

“That is pretty fantastic,” one fan wrote, loving the snaps.

“Your smile though,” another commented, loving Kara’s pearly whites.

“I like the view,” a third fan remarked, not clarifying whether he was talking about the scenery of Kara’s sizzling curves.

“Both you and the scenery look beautiful but you get the win in my book,” another follower added.

