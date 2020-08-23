‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Bikini While Relaxing With Fiancé Rick Levanthal

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and her fiancé Rick Levanthal recently enjoyed some fun in the sun while in La Paz Puerto De Ilusion, Mexico. Kelly shared a heartstopping pic to her Instagram page showing her rocking a sexy bikini that flattered her trim figure.

Floating on top of the glittering blue water in a sizable blue inflatable, Kelly and her beau looked bronzed and serene. Rick took a selfie of the two of them by extending his arm and angling it downward to ensure the reality star’s entire body was in the frame. It was easy to see why he wanted to snap her toned physique, as Kelly’s Norma Kamali-designed swimsuit displayed her slender waist, muscled torso, and long, slender legs.

The one-shoulder top showcased a little cleavage and her abs. Her bottoms provided full coverage, but were high-cut, so her 755,000 followers could glimpse her golden thighs.

Aside from her bathing suit, Kelly accessorized with a baseball cap and sunglasses, it looked like her hair was tucked up into her hat and she appeared to be looking toward the colorful horizon while the Fox News correspondent snapped the photo.

Both Kelly and her fiancé sported a sheen of shine on their skin, making it seem like they had recently spritzed themselves with sunscreen or tanning oil, or just had some beads of water clinging to them. He ditched his shirt for their day in the water but similarly rocked a hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun’s fierce rays.

In her caption, the RHOC star said she was loving her trip to Mexico with her “love,” who she tagged, along with adding a heart-eyes and Mexican flag emoji.

More than 8,200 people double-tapped Kelly’s recent post and over 100 commented to admire her beauty and express jealousy over her dreamy vacation spot or to compliment her appearance.

Fellow housewife Emily Simpson also liked her post.

“Hottest housewife of OC,” wrote one awestruck fan, inserting a fitting orange emoji to their message.

“Beautiful, Best vacay spot! Cant wait we will be in Cabo in a month, so looking forward to it!” exclaimed another.

“How happy are you that you’re with your handsome hunk v dorky doctor lol. You guys look great! And happy,” chimed in a third person.

Kelly and Rick recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, The Inquisitr reported that he sent her a beautiful flower arrangement to mark the special occasion.