Carrie Underwood Rocks A Wet Look And Fans Think She Looks Amazing

Carrie kept it casual it a cute cardigan.

Carrie Underwood showed off her relaxed Sunday style in her latest Instagram update, and the radiant country music singer also rocked a new hairstyle.

In the photo that the shared with her 9.8 million followers, Carrie, 37, wore her long blond locks parted to the side and styled in waves. It looked like she had used product to give her tresses a piecey wet look. The ends of her hair hit a few inches below her shoulders, and the left side partially covered up the outer corner of her eye.

The singer tagged her own line of athleisure apparel, Calia by Carrie, to let her followers know where her casual ensemble came from. When she models clothing from the brand, they’re often pieces that make her look like she’s ready to hit the gym, like form-fitting tank tops and leggings. However, her latest look seemed more appropriate for lounging around in on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Her ensemble included a pair of black slim-fit stretch pants that were slightly flared at the ankle. She also wore a white ribbed shirt with a crew neck, along with an ivory heather duster cardigan. Her lightweight outerwear was crafted out of waffle knit fabric. The top featured an open front, long sleeves, and roomy pockets.

On her feet, Carrie wore a pair of mostly white athletic sneakers with mesh uppers and thick rubber midsoles with a textured appearance. The middle panels of the shoes were pale gray.

Carrie sat outside on a gray wooden armchair with matching seat and back pads. She had her left knee lifted up so that her foot was on the edge of the seat. She rested her left elbow on her knee, and she buried her hand in her golden locks as she leaned her head against it. The “Drinking Alone” singer gave the camera a warm close-lipped smile as her photo was snapped.

Carrie sat in front of a wall with white clapboard siding. Her outdoor furniture setup also included a small round table. In the caption of her post, she shared a lyric from the song “Easy” by the Commodores.

The musician’s followers let her know how much they loved her carefree look by liking her photo over 180,000 times. They also shared over 1,100 messages in the comments section. They praised her hairstyle, outfit, and good looks.

“Love to see those natural waves/curls!” wrote one fan.

“You are stunning! Thanks for all the music and cute clothes. You are remarkable,” another admirer remarked.

“Love your hair like that!! Hello beachy waves!” a third person gushed.

“Wow you look super pretty here. The hair is so sassy. I love it,” read a fourth comment.