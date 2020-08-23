Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Figure In A Tight Ruched Dress That Hugs Her Curves

Swedish fitness star Anna Nystrom once again stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after modeling a tight mini dress that flaunted the curves that have made her one of the most popular influencers on social media.

The garment was a pastel pink color that not only blended perfectly with her glowing skin, but also added to the sweet yet sultry aesthetic of the shot.

The dress was ruched throughout the torso in both the front and the back, and the effect was that her enviable curves were fully displayed to their best advantage. The outfit featured a low scooped neckline that gave fans a view of the model’s décolletage, and a tie at the center of the bust further highlighted her figure. In addition, the garment featured a cute ruffle at the around the neckline and shoulders, adding yet another quaint detail to the ensemble and showing off Nystrom’s fashion chops.

The dress had long sleeves that were made from a sheer fabric that allowed her to show off her toned arms. A seam ran down the inside of her arm, giving off a slight retro vibe to the look.

As a mini style, the hem was predictably short. However, the zoomed-in nature of the photo meant that Nystrom gave her fans just the tiniest glimpse of her upper thigh before the picture cut off.

For accessories, the Swedish stunner wore a charm pendant necklace in addition to a couple of rings, including her engagement ring. Her long blond locks were styled into voluminous waves, and she pulled her hair into a high ponytail, letting a few escaped strands of hair frame her face.

Nystrom posed with her side to the camera to fully flaunt her figure. She positioned her left leg forward while bringing her right hand up to muss her hair.

She kept her caption short and sweet, opting for a simple flower emoji.

Fans went wild over the latest update, awarding the photo over 24,000 likes and more than 310 comments in under an hour.

“I am big fan,” gushed one user, emphasizing the sentiment by adding several red hearts.

“How pretty you are, Anna,” proclaimed a second.

“Love you….please marry me,” begged a third, adding a plethora of kissing face emoji.

“The most beautiful blonde,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with several heart-eye face symbols.

This is far from the first time this week that the Swedish bombshell has wowed her followers over the weekend. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after posing in a white swim set and sheer robe in another snap posted yesterday.