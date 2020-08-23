Qimmah Russo Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skimpy Top And Skintight Jeans

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sent hearts racing on social media after she posted some new photos of herself on Sunday, August 23. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness creator was photographed seemingly in her home for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Qimmah struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera. She exuded both happy and sultry vibes as she alternated between a smile and a pout. She propped her hips out, and directed her gaze at the camera’s lens in nearly all of the images.

Her long black hair was pulled up into a half-ponytail. The locks were styled in waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her figure enthralled users, as she showed off her famous curves in a casual and revealing ensemble.

Qimmah opted for a short-sleeved blouse that was made out of a sheer material. The garment revealed the white bra she wore underneath and a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the top with light-blue denim jeans that featured a few rips in the front. The pants were formfitting on the model and helped to showcase her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The high-waisted jeans also accentuated her slim core.

In the caption, Qimmah shared some sage words with her fans, telling them that one does not “find love,” love finds them. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, a clothing company that she is partnered with.

The update was instantly met with a great deal of approval from fans, amassing more than 16,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. More than 200 users also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of clothing.

“Very pretty Qimmah,” one fan wrote.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous sister,” a second admirer added.

“You really look so pretty,” a third individual asserted, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” a fourth person proclaimed.

Qimmah has dazzled her Instagram followers with numerous eye-catching images of herself, especially this past week. On August 21, she shared another image of herself, that time in a skintight dress. That outfit again flaunted her curvy physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That slideshow has received more than 54,000 likes, to date.