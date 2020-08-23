Qimmah Russo Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skimpy Top And Skintight Jeans

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo sent plenty of hearts racing on social media after she posted some new photos of herself on Sunday, August 23. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 26-year-old, who is best known for creating Q-Flex Fitness, was photographed seemingly in her home for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Qimmah stole the show in each of the snapshots as she struck a sexy pose directly in front of the camera. She exuded both happy and sultry vibes as she alternated between a smile and a pout. She also propped her hips out, and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens in nearly all of the images.

Her long black hair was pulled up into a half-ponytail. The locks looked to be further styled in waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, her figure enthralled users most in the series, as she showed off her famous curves in a casual but revealing ensemble.

Qimmah opted for a short-sleeved blouse that was made out of a sheer material. The garment did not conceal much of her figure as it revealed her white bra underneath and a bit of cleavage.

She teamed the top with light-blue denim jeans that featured a few rips in the front. The pants were quite formfitting on the model and helped to showcase her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The high-waisted bottoms also accentuated her slim core.

In the caption, Qimmah shared some sage words with her fans, telling them that one does not “find love,” love finds them. She also revealed that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with.

The update was instantly met with a great deal of approval from fans, amassing more than 16,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. More than 200 users also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Very pretty Qimmah,” one fan wrote.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous sister,” a second admirer added.

“You really look so pretty,” a third individual asserted, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” a fourth person proclaimed.

