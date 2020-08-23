Donald Trump Slapped With Violation Notice By Twitter After Tweeting About Ballot Drop Boxes

Twitter slapped President Donald Trump with a violation notice on a tweet he sent out Sunday regarding ballot drop boxes for the upcoming election. The flag appeared about five hours after Trump tweeted.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!” read the president’s tweet.

Several hours later, the social media platform added a warning to the post and hid it from the general view. However, Twitter users who were interested in seeing it could click to see Trump’s words.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” reads the warning.

Twitter Safety also retweeted it and explained the situation.

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It is unclear how many retweets, “likes,” and comments Trump’s post received before the platform disabled those features because they are not visible due to the violation notice. Many verified accounts spoke out against the president with retweets, and those comments are still visible by clicking through the warning. A few also accused the social media giant of trying to censor the president.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig noted that every single day the president is working to undermine faith in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. George Conway, an outspoken critic of the president and husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, reiterated that Sunday is a day of rest and he advised the president to take the day off from embarrassing the United States and debasing the office of the POTUS.

Washinton Post editor and writer Glenn Kessler pointed out that Trump’s statement was false because nobody in the U.S. is allowed to vote twice even if they send theirs in by mail. He explained that voting officials track and check each ballot that is returned. Professor Kate Starbird called out the president’s false claim that drop boxes aren’t safe, and she noted that they have been used in past elections, specifically in Washington State, successfully.

Journalist Aaron Rupar concluded that Trump’s erroneous statement meant that he is trying to keep citizens in the U.S. from voting. Actor George Takei asked the president to stop gaslighting the public and pointed out that a third party delivered Trump’s mail-in vote to Florida. Activist Fred Guttenberg, who regularly speaks out against Trump, said that the president hates America and that his fear of losing the upcoming referendum is making him irrational.

Col. Stephen Mitchell predicted a Republican victory in the House and Senate, and warned that Twitter would face repercussions in the future.

The president has gotten flagged on Twitter in the past for various reasons.