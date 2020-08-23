Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Leading In The Polls’ Ahead Of November Election

Despite consistently lagging behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in polls, Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that he is actually the frontrunner in the race, Raw Story reported.

“Actually, I think I’m leading in the Polls!” he tweeted along with tags to the Twitter accounts of Fox News and One America News.

As Raw Story noted, RealClearPolitics’ national average shows Trump 7.6 percentage points behind Biden, who has maintained a consistent edge over the real estate mogul for the duration of the race. Nevertheless, the U.S. leader and his allies continue to suggest that the surveys are not an accurate reflection of the 2020 race — much like 2016 when Trump pulled off a surprise win against Hillary Clinton.

As reported by CNN, Trump last month used a North Carolina briefing to dismiss polling that showed him lagging behind in his challenger in crucial battleground states.

“We’re leading in North Carolina. We’re leading in Pennsylvania. We’re leading in Arizona. We’re leading nicely in Florida. I think our poll numbers are very good. We’re leading substantially in Georgia.”

Although Trump did not provide evidence, many surveys showed Clinton leading in these states in 2016 before she lost them on Election Day.

“You know the swing states, I wasn’t going to win any of them and I won all of them,” he said.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump and his Republican allies are not the only ones worried about the accuracy of polling. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, many Democrats are also skeptical after being “traumatized” by the real estate mogul’s win in 2016. One of the few pollsters that picked up on the businessman’s success was Trafalgar Group, which tracks likely voters as opposed to registered voters and showed Clinton behind one day before the election.

“The fact most polls failed to predict the 2016 Brexit referendum result and the Liberal Party’s 2019 victory only added to the widespread scepticism about polling,” the report read.

Brexit, which led to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, was lead by Nigel Farage, who recently predicted that Trump would emerge victorious in November. As The Inquisitr reported, Farage pointed to Trump’s loyal supporters and the purported fear many voters have of expressing their feelings. He also expressed confidence that Trump would perform well in the forthcoming debates against Biden.

Trump’s campaign manger, Bill Stepien, claimed that many surveys use unreliable methodology and under-sample Republicans. In addition, he said that many pollsters are not transparent about how they come to their conclusions.

“We want to see how these pollsters arrived at their conclusions,” he said.