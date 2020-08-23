Lindsay Brewer Flaunts Cleavage With Yellow Sportscar: ‘If You’re Not Matching The Lambo, What Are You Doing?’

Race car driver and Instagram model Lindsay Brewer took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon with a sizzling pair of snaps that thrilled her 1.3 million followers. The post racked up almost 5,000 likes in just over five minutes after it went live.

Lindsay looked gorgeous standing in front of a bright yellow Lamborghini. It was parked diagonally in front of a stone retaining wall lined with different types of palms and aloe. The vehicle appeared shiny and flawless.

She posed with her feet wide apart and her one hip cocked. Her back was arched and she leaned forward slightly, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Lindsay wore a revealing bikini top that perfectly matched the color of the luxury sportscar and popped against her bronzed skin. It featured a halter design with a wide neckline that left her decolletage bare and displayed her impressive cleavage.

She also wore a pair of cut-off denim booty shorts in a light wash that showed off her long legs. She looped both thumbs into the front pockets and tugged the waistband down to flaunt her incredible abs. Enviable lines of muscular definition ran vertically from her breasts to well below her navel.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white tennis shoes and no socks.

Her one accessory was a tiny gold-colored heart on a delicate chain around her neck.

Lindsay’s platinum tresses were parted off-center and spilled over both chiseled shoulders in loose waves. The edges grazed the top of her bust.

In the first image, she dropped her chin and gazed at the camera directly with a sultry expression. One side of her mouth curved up into a seductive, almost imperceptible smile. The next photo showed the model with a wide, natural smile across her face.

Lindsay’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the stunning appearance of both the woman and the car. The comments section was flooded with heart and flame emoji, as well as lots of complimentary words.

“Driving it,” declared one fan, responding to her cheeky caption.

Lindsay responded with multiple one hundred percent symbols to signify her agreement.

“Looks like you’ve been working out!! Looks good,” raved a second person, who definitely noticed her killer abdominal region.

“I’m busy matching my shoes..that’s as close as it gets to a Lamborghini for me,” joked a third follower with a good-natured response.

“You look as sexy as the car,” praised a fourth person, adding winking and heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.