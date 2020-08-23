Demi Rose Shows Off Cleavage, Curvy Mid-Section In Frilled Bikini

British model and noted hip-hop muse Demi Rose Mawby has once again taken to her popular Instagram feed with a sizzling bikini snapshot, offereing fans a detailed look at both her sharp curves and incredible cleavage in the process. In the Sunday, August 23 post, the 25-year-old runway star and social media maven was shown in a medium shot, sporting a tight two-piece swim ensemble with a frilled top and formfitting bottom.

The closeness of the camera and the shot’s golden-hour lighting combined to create a particularly beautiful representation of Demi, as her seemingly flawless, olive-hued skin gave off a healthy glow in the image. Meanwhile, her famously voluptuous shape also served to rile her fans and followers, the latter of which number more than 14 million.

They had no qualms about publicly stating their affection for her and her latest steamy snap in the post’s comment thread, either.

“Woooaaawwww you’re beautiful,” appraised one user. “I love you Demi Rose.”

“Absolutely adorable and beautiful,” commented a second fan.

“Brighter than diamonds,” added a third admirer.

“You glow always baby girl @demirose,” wrote another commenter.

In the photo, Demi was shown leaning back against a wooden fence in what appeared to be a beachfront setting; the geotag indicated that it may have been taken while she was visiting the Spanish island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea. As she posed, she rested her elbows on one of the fence’s stringers behind her and offered a sweet smile for the camera.

Demi’s lengthy, brunette hair was tied into a loose tail, which hung over her left shoulder and draped over her ample bosom and bikini top on the same side. The frilly garment, which was emblazoned with a green and pink floral pattern over a beige fabric, pleasingly conformed to the shapely dimensions of her bust.

Its scant cups also allowed for a sizable display of cleavage.

Just below her top, Demi’s showing of skin was further enhanced by the exposition of her taut abs and tempting navel. Meanwhile, the side straps of her matching bottom clung to her surprisingly slender waist just above her notoriously thick hips.

While her sinuous frame may have been the dominant feature in the picture, Demi’s piercing brown eyes and aforementioned smile were similarly prominent in the shot.

Demi’s post was a big hit among her admirers, racking up well over 100,000 likes in under an hour after appearing on her feed. Moreover, almost 1,000 replies were left in the comment thread.

Just a handful of hours earlier, Demi’s curvaceous physique also impressed in a steamy pic in which she posed while wearing a formfitting black bodysuit that perfectly traced the twists and turns of her body