Valeria Orsini Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy One-Piece

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent temperature soaring on social media when she shared some jaw-dropping new images and videos of herself on Sunday, August 23. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit with users.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — photographed and recorded herself while inside of a decadent bathroom for the slideshow, which consisted of four images and two videos. Valeria stood out most as she positioned herself in the center of each frame and posed sexily. She also exuded strong sultry vibes as she pouted and directed her soft gaze straight at her phone’s screen.

Her long, highlighted hair, which featured dark roots, was styled pin-straight as it fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Still, the model’s killer curves clearly captivated users most, as she flaunted them in a stylish and revealing bathing suit by Lotus Couture.

She opted for a beige one-piece that was designed with two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it featured a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

The suit was also designed with a large cut-out that displayed her toned midriff. The number’s bottoms further featured a high-rise cut that showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with a wide-brimmed beige hat that featured black detailing.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach. In the caption, she shared a powerful quote about love, faith, and God. She also wished her followers a “happy Sunday.”

The sizzling content was instantly met with a lot of support and enthusiasm, accumulating more than 22,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 400 followers also took to the comments section to shower Valeria with compliments on her figure, good looks, and swimsuit.

“Love this, you look amazing babe, happy Sunday,” one user commented.

“Beautiful babe, so pretty,” another fan added.

“Looking good babe,” a third individual asserted, following their words with a pink heart emoji.

“All that hard work is paying off, you’re looking incredible babe,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of bold posts of herself to her Instagram account, especially this past week. On August 21, she wowed followers once more when she rocked a tiny peach bikini that displayed her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap has received more than 30,000 likes.