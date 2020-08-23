Lily Ermak Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Multi-Colored Bikini

Russian model Lily Ermak went online on Sunday, August 23, and treated her 1.6 million Instagram followers to a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, Lily rocked a multi-colored, skimpy bikini that perfectly accentuated her curves. The top consisted of triangular cups that included teal, orange, and light pink panels, a plunging neckline, thin straps, and a black string that ran across her chest and tied at her back. The risque garment allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Lily teamed the top with equally tiny bottoms boasting black strings that were tied high on her slender hips. The risque ensemble not only drew attention toward her taut stomach and toned legs but she also flaunted her pert derriere to tease her fans. She finished off her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder, back, and bosom. In terms of jewelry, Lily opted for a gold chain necklace to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured somewhere in Mexico. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. A beautiful fountain and some trees could be seen in the background. To the excitement of her fans, she shared seven snaps from the shoot, striking a different pose in each one of them.

In the first snap, Lily turned her back toward the camera, parted her legs, seductively gazed at the camera, and touched her booty. In the second pic, she faced the camera, raised her arms above her head, parted her lips, and looked downward.

The third photo was a long-shot image in which she posed by spreading her legs apart, bending one of her knees, tugging at the string of her bottoms, and flashing an ear-to-ear smile. In the remaining photographs, Lily continued to strike seductive poses to provide her fans with a detailed view of her enviable body.

In the caption, she asked users to choose their favorite image, adding that the shoot took place for Sandy Skin Swimwear.

Within three hours of going live, the post garnered more than 10,000 likes and about 200 comments.

“Oh wow, you are such a gorgeous woman!!” one of her supporters commented.

“You are the hottest model on Instagram ILYSM,” another user chimed in.

“I love all the pictures, but I choose the one in which you are smiling,” a third admirer remarked.

“So pretty. Will you marry me?” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Lily posted another hot snapshot of herself on August 21 in which she rocked a form-fitted, cleavage-baring orange dress.