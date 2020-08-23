Alessandra Ambrosio Relaxes In Her ‘Happy Place’ While Rocking Skimpy Gold Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio gave fans a glimpse at her “happy place” in a new Instagram share on Sunday. In a series of images, the model relaxed in the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Maldives waters as she sported a barely-there gold bikini that did her nothing but favors.

The photos showed Alessandra posing on an underwater platform as the waves rolled gently around her. In the background, a palm tree grew from another submerged path. Rows of homes and boats could be seem in the distance as the sun shone brightly on the scene. The location itself was certainly breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on Alessandra’s beauty.

The Brazilian bombshell wore a triangle-shaped top with beaded ties on the front and thin strings around her neck. The low neckline did little to cover her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. Her sideboob was also on show via the low band.

Alessandra’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the bra and a low-waisted bikini bottom. The strings on the sides tied tightly around her hips but left her shapely thighs and legs exposed.

Alessandra accessorized her outfit with a few bracelets on her wrists, round sunglasses and a blue statement necklace. She also sported a large straw sunhat with braided fringe strings that came all the way down to her hips. Her brunette hair was styled down in loose waves.

In the first image, the Victoria’s Secret Angel sat on the platform and leaned back on her arms. She pulled her knees up slightly and arched her back to emphasize her figure. Alessandra leaned her head back and stared at the sky.

The second shot saw Alessandra jumping off what looked to be a small step. She pointed her toes in the air, which elongated her pins. She also threw her arms up with peace signs and made a kissing face at the camera.

The post garnered more than 54,000 likes and just over 250 comments in a few hours as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Shine so perfect so unique,” one fan said with blue hearts and lightning emoji.

“A fantastic beauty,” another user added.

“Lol…you belong there, since after all, you are a beach goddess,” a third person wrote.

“The best woman I have ever seen,” a fourth fan said.

Alessandra’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another beach post, she wore a revealing fishnet swimsuit that displayed her abs and killer legs.