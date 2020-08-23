Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Shows Off Her Long, Lean Legs As She Returns To Work On New Project

Elizabeth Hurley is sharing a picture announcing to fans that she’s ready to get back to work on a new project, but the actress’s followers seem more thrilled for the long and leggy display she showed off in the announcement post.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding what appeared to be a script as she sat in a chair. As Hurley smiled at the camera, she leaned back into the chair and showed off her long and lean legs. The sun shined brightly through a window behind her, casting a glare on the camera that illuminated her smiling face.

The snap was a bit hit with Hurley’s 1.7 million Instagram followers, earning some congratulations on her latest work and compliments on her seemingly ageless physique.

“Fantastic!!! And looking gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” wrote another fan.

“Look at that sexy thigh! For a sexy Gal! Elizabeth you just got it going on!!!” adding a particularly exuberant fan.

Hurley shared that she was preparing for her first day of filming on the project that also included Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox, and Talulah Riley. The actress didn’t reveal many more details about the work, which brings her together with a number of other British actors. As her Instagram feed has shown, Hurley has spent much of the summer lounging in the sun and showing off in revealing swimwear, all while staying socially distant and remaining largely at home. The new acting project appears to be her first significant role in some time.

As the popular Instagram post demonstrated, Hurley has been also working hard on what has become a two-pronged career. While she continues acting and working in projects, the 55-year-old has also built a large and dedicated social media following that she uses to show off some modeling work and promote her business interests. Hurley now has her own swimwear line, and often serves as the model for the line’s designs. Hurley has also used the social media attention to promote some of her charitable endeavors as well.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Hurley is keen at showing off her well-toned legs. In a picture posted earlier this month, the actress showed off in an emerald green dress with a thigh-high slit. Like the shot posted on Sunday, this earned a big reaction from fans including a number of comments complimenting her fantastically fit body.