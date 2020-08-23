Rachel Ward Stuns In Partially Unzipped Cropped Jacket & Figure-Hugging Miniskirt

On Sunday, August 23, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 613,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 29-year-old posed in front of a light brown wall. The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

The first image showed Rachel laying on her side on the wooden floor. She used one of her hands to stabilize herself, with the other resting on her thigh. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly, placing both her hands now on the floor. In the final shot, she stood with her back arched and her legs apart. She faced away from the photographer and looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

For the photoshoot, she wore a partially unzipped light blue velour cropped jacket that read “obviously” on the back and a matching miniskirt adorned with the word “peachy.” The ensemble, which was from the clothing brand Meshki’s 2000s line, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She piled on the accessories, wearing a small purse, white strappy shoes, her wedding ring set, a rhinestone choker necklace, and a matching hair clip.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Meshki.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“How gorgeous can you be!!” wrote one fan, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing,” added a different devotee, along with a string of fire, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji.

“So beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“[L]ove this look wowwweee [sic],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel graciously responded to her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a short shelved sweater and a pair of tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.