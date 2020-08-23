Nancy Pelosi Says Republicans Have ‘Major Doggy Doo On Their Shoes’ For Supporting Donald Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and took aim at the Republican Party for supporting Donald Trump’s purported attempts to suppress voter turnout in November, Raw Story reported.

“They must vote early because their [the Republicans] playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country,” she said.

“It’s so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer. They’re going to have, as I’ve said over and over, major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come.”

As reported by Politico, Pelosi is currently clashing with Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, over legislation that would provide the United States Postal Service with $25 billion in emergency funding. The bill passed Pelosi’s House of Representatives on Saturday but is not expected to make it past the Senate. In addition, Trump has threatened to veto the prescription.

Although Pelosi pushed for action on the bill, Meadows appears to feel differently about its importance. During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, he urged Republican Senators to amend the law to address the real issues facing Americans across the country. According to Meadows, Pelosi’s bill does nothing to address the long-term stability of the USPS — an issue he broached on a recent appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“My conversations with a lot of the Democrats on Capitol Hill yesterday is if you want to be serious about it, this president is willing to put forth money and reforms, but let’s attach it to something else since we’ve got so many people hurting.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump previously claimed his opposition to USPS funding was due to his efforts to prevent Democratic pushes for expansion of mail-in voting, which the party believes is necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic. But on Saturday, he accused Democrats of lying about his attempts to undermine the Post Office and claimed that representatives of the company have told him they do not require additional funding.

Despite Trump’s claims, the House Oversight Committee recently released documents that suggested the Postal Service has experienced a significant drop in the standards of its services since July. According to Raw Story, this decline is more significant than previously acknowledged by Trump and his appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

As The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi previously likened Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting to an attempt to undermine the U.S. Constitution. Other party leaders, including Barack Obama, have also accused the real estate mogul of attempting to hinder the USPS.