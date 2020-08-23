Secret Recording Proves Donald Trump Is A ‘Hoax,’ Says Nancy Pelosi

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi ripped into President Donald Trump, The Hill reported.

Pelosi commented on the recently released audio of a conversation between the president’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, and his niece, Mary Trump. The audio showed the two disparaging their relative and describing him as dishonest.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that a family member of the President of the United States would have that view of him,” Pelosi told State of the Union anchor Jake Tapper.

She pointed out that Trump has used similar terminology to describe the novel coronavirus and refer to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“He calls everything a hoax, which is just a projection of what he is: a hoax. This is just further evidence of his inauthenticity and his lack of integrity.”

The audio Tapper and Pelosi discussed was released by The Washington Post. The publication received it from Mary Trump, who secretly recorded a phone call with her aunt.

The conversation took place after Trump threatened on Fox News to “put” his sister — who was, at the time, a federal judge — at the southern border.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry told her niece.

“He has no principles. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” she continued.

She discussed her brother’s “lying” and tweets, slamming him for the way he has treated migrants, especially children, at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In addition, Barry said that her brother clearly hasn’t read her seemingly liberal immigration opinions.

As The Washington Post noted, in one court case, Barry rebuked a judge who allegedly refused to treat an asylum applicant with respect.

During her appearance on State of the Union, Pelosi also suggested that the commander-in-chief is to blame for the tens of thousands of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, arguing that he has completely mishandled the pandemic.

She quoted Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said at the Democratic National Convention earlier this week that “many” lives would have been saved had the federal government continued its testing and tracing efforts.

“Trump fiddles while Rome burns, while America burns,” Pelosi said.

Gabriella Demczuk / Getty Images

Pelosi has previously tried to use Trump’s words against him. In an interview last month, she said that the commander-in-chief himself is a “hoax” for refusing to accept the intelligence community’s findings pertaining to the Kremlin’s alleged efforts in Afghanistan.