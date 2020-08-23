Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Shows Off Rock-Hard Body In Light Blue Bikini

Kathryn Freeman has worked hard to get her famous physique, and the celebrity fitness trainer took to Instagram on Sunday to show it off.

Freeman took to the social media site to post a picture of herself wearing a light blue bikini that showcased her rock-hard legs and well-toned abs. The picture showed Freeman leaning onto a wooden gate, facing away from the camera to show off her long leg and backside in the revealing swimwear. Behind her was a beach and sparkling blue body of water.

The fitness model’s long and curly hair swept across her back and to this side as she shot a glance just off camera.

In the caption for the image, the celebrity fitness trainer left an inspiring message to her 1.6 million followers telling them to make the most of the opportunities they’re given, and to break through obstacles if necessary.

“We are the key and we have the ability to rip that thing open if we really want to!! It’s all on us,” she shared.

The picture appeared to show Freeman pushing open the wooden gate that led to the beach, fitting in with the encouragement she offered to her fans.

The message was on-brand for the popular trainer and model. Freeman, who goes by Kathy Drayton on the social media site, often makes use of her platform to offer encouragement to others, both through her own posts showing off her muscular physique and by sharing before-and-after pictures of other women who have lost weight and tightened up their physiques thanks to her help and inspiration.

The snap that Freeman shared on Sunday was a huge hit with her followers, racking up more than 9,000 likes and plenty of messages complimenting her physique and thanking her for the inspiration to get into the gym.

“Lawd,” wrong one apparently inspired follower, “I’m getting on track tomorrow.”

“Awesome body,” one wrote, adding a long series of fire emoji.

“You look amazing so beautiful and sexy,” another added.

Freeman often shows off the work that goes into getting such an enviable bikini body, posting workout videos and offering wellness ideas and healthy recipes. The combination of racy photos and self-help tips has allowed her to build a massive following.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Freeman has been keen on showing off in swimwear on social media this summer, including another recent shot where she showed off in white swimsuit while she mused about the benefits of slowing down life during the coronavirus outbreak.