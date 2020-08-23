Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Perfect Figure In Skimpy Pink Top And Skirt

American model Jasmine Sanders stunned thousands of fans on social media after she posted some new snapshots of herself on Saturday, August 22. The cover girl took to Instagram to share the smoking-hot content with her 3.9 million followers, and it quickly became a hit with users.

The 28-year-old fashion influencer was photographed indoors while in front of a white wall for the slideshow, which consisted of three images.

Jasmine took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of poses that displayed her from a few angles. She emitted s sexy vibe as she propped her hips out, sported a natural pout and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair was styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. Still, her killer curves stole the show in the photos, as she flaunted her famous figure with a fashionable and revealing ensemble.

Jasmine opted for pink top that featured an off-the-shoulder design. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it featured a large cutout in the front that exposed a great deal of cleavage and a bit of underboob. She also showed off her toned core as the number was designed with a cropped cut.

She teamed the top with a matching pencil skirt that also did not conceal much of her figure, as it flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The piece also highlighted her slim midriff, legs, and thighs.

She finished the look off with a large pair of beige stilettos.

Jasmine revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami Beach, Florida. In the caption, she joked with fans that if something “involves fake smiling” she’s not interested.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with approval and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 56,000 likes since going live late Saturday night. More than 390 users also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her figure, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“Pretty in pink,” one fan wrote.

“Big Barbie vibes,” added a second admirer, adding a number of pink heart emoji..

“You are unbelievably beautiful in every way, wow once again,” a third individual remarked.

“I just can’t, you are so gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The stunner has shared several jaw-dropping images of herself to social media, especially this past week. On August 17, she sent her fans into a frenzy once again when she rocked a skimpy floral print bikini per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 50,000 likes, so far.