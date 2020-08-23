‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Quinn Explains The Meaning Of The Word ‘Fight’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of August 24 promise drama when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) declares war. The Forrester matriarch will make sure that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that she’s on the warpath and tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) just enough so that he takes the bait.

Quinn Issues A Threat

In Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke confronts Quinn and Shauna Fulton Forrester (Rena Sofer). She gloats that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is coming back to her despite being newly married to the former Vegas showgirl.

Brooke doesn’t want to fight. She just wants them to accept that she and Ridge are meant to be and nothing will ever get in the way of their love. Quinn has a few choice words for Brooke as shown in the below The Bold and the Beautiful promo.

“You don’t know the meaning of the word “fight” until you tangle with me,” she issues a threat to Brooke.

A Personal Fight

Shauna is struggling with feelings of guilt after she married Ridge. She knows that had it not been for her forwarding the divorce documents to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) from Ridge’s phone, he and Brooke would still be married.

Once again, she and Shauna will hash out what they did. Shauna wonders if they just shouldn’t let Brooke and the dressmaker be together again. Quinn warns her that the battle is personal.

“Brooke made an enemy out of me and that’s why she’s got to go,” Quinn tells her bestie. She vowed to take down Brooke when she wanted to dethrone her as Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wife. Quinn is determined to send Brooke packing.

Quinn Needs A Favor

Quinn heads to Spencer Publications with the news that Brooke and Ridge are divorced. As seen in the above image, Bill isn’t too happy to see her but she goes ahead with her plan. Justin Spears (Aaron D. Spears) had just confirmed the news to Bill prior to Quinn bursting in, so he wasn’t too surprised by her announcement. But the media mogul knows that Quinn isn’t just paying a social call.

“Well, as usual Quinn, you have an agenda. So, how about you save us the time and trouble and just spit it out,” Bill tells her.

The soap opera teasers reveal that Quinn will convince Bill to approach his ex-wife. She wants him to lay his heart on the table and ask her if they could have a second chance together. Quinn urges him to take the chance because Brooke is currently single and nobody can stop them from claiming their future together.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers reveal that Bill will comply with Quinn’s suggestion. However, Ridge will overhear the telling conversation.