Barbara Eden, 89, Looks Half Her Age As She Celebrates Big Birthday With Jaw-Dropping Photo

The 'I Dream of Jeannie' star magically never ages.

Barbara Eden looked fit and fabulous ahead of her 89th birthday. The star of the classic TV show I Dream of Jeannie continued to look ageless even as she marked her final year as an octogenarian.

On Barbara’s birthday on August 23, her social media team shared a stunning photo of her to Instagram. The timeless beauty posed wearing a pink top with flowing sleeves and matching pants as she stood on a sandy beach area in low heeled sandals. Barbara’s blonde hair was pulled into a loose bun and she wore large hoop earrings as she smiled widely for the camera.

In the caption to the pic, which can be seen below, a nod was given to Barbara’s iconic role in the film Harper Valley PTA before she was described as “the eternal Lady in the Bottle.”

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to how fabulous the television legend still looks more than 60 years after she started out in one of her earliest TV roles in an episode of I Love Lucy.

“Barbara what is your secret??? You don’t age at all!!!” one fan wrote.

“Now 89 years old and still looks fantastic,” another added.

“You’re so dang cute, still,” a third fan wrote to the star.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one and only Jeannie. Still as gorgeous as ever!” added another.

It is unclear how Barbara spent her 89th birthday. She previously took to her Instagram story to assure her followers that she is safe and doing well amid the health pandemic Last month, Barbara shared a pic, seen here, which showed her looking happy and healthy as she celebrated the Fourth of July at an outdoor event—with a face mask wrapped around her wrist as she gave two thumbs up.

While she continues to wow with her youthful looks, last year as she turned 88, Barbara joked about how she got her most famous TV job. While being honored at the Hollywood Museum’s “Lobby Series” she revealed that she won the part of Jeannie over a long list of tall brunettes.

“They were testing all the gorgeous brunettes in town,” she said of the 1965 casting call, per Closer Weekly.” I mean, they were all fitness girls! Six-foot tall! Dark hair! Great bodies! And I thought, ‘Well that leaves me — the short blonde — out.”

Barbara went on to play a 2000-year-old genie at age 34. Fifty-five years later she magically looks the same.