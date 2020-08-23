Jessie James Decker Shakes Her Derriere With Glass Of Wine In Hand To Celebrate School Starting

Jessie shared a hilarious video of herself pushing one of her children on a swing to demonstrate how she feels about her kids going back to school.

Jessie James Decker put on a hilarious show in an Instagram video that she shared with her 3.2 million followers on Saturday. She was filmed dancing as she pushed one of her kids on a swing, and the country music singer was multitasking by enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

In the caption accompanying the footage, Jessie, 32, joked that her vivacious video demonstrated her feelings about her kids heading back to school. She has three children with her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker. She was shown pushing her youngest son, 2-year-old Forrest, in a bucket swing on an outdoor swing set. She revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, Vivianne, was behind the camera filming her antics. The little girl is now a first grader, and Jessie revealed that her middle child, 4-year-old Eric Jr., just started preschool in an Instagram post that she shared last week.

In Vivianne’s video, Jessie looked casual and cool in a basic gray pullover sports bra with a scooped neckline. She partnered it with a pair of gray-and-white striped leggings with a high waist that hit at the slimmest part of her trim midsection. The bottoms were form-fitting without being skintight. The Kittenish founder had her blond hair pulled back in low ponytail.

Jessie held a stemless wine glass in one hand. The container held a small amount of red wine, and it swished around as she danced to the song ‘Stunnin'” by Curtis Waters. She was facing the camera at first. The “Wanted” singer stood with her legs in a wide stance, and she thrust her hips back and forth to the beat of the song a few times. She also swung her free arm down by her side. She then turned around and shook her derriere.

“This song is kinda too crazy for her,” Vivianne said as she watched her mom bust a move.

Jessie used hashtags to suggest that she’s like Amy Poehler’s “cool mom” character in the movie Mean Girls. Her followers seem to agree that she’s pretty awesome, as they have liked her upload over 200,000 times so far.

“Even though we haven’t seen this before, we all knew you were this mom!” wrote one of her fans in the comments section of her post.

“I’m just impressed you didn’t spill your wine! Good job mama!” another admirer said.

“Treat yo’ self,” wrote former NFL player Lonie Paxton.

