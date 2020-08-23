Savannah Prez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

On Sunday, August 23, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a sizzling snap with her 805,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old standing on what appears to be a rock formation with a tree in the blurred background. The post’s geotag suggested the location of the photoshoot was Fondry Des Chiens, a nature reserve in Viroinval, Belgium.

The model opted to wear a mismatched bikini that featured a multicolored top and a pair of bottoms with cut-out detailing and an intricate pattern. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, Savannah sported sizable hoop earrings and two chunky silver bracelets. She also used a pink velvet scrunchie to pull back her long locks into a half ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the picture, Savannah faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the fitness trainer shared an empowering message about how maintaining a “level of commitment” when working out is necessary in order to achieve “amazing results.”

A few fans flocked to the comments section to let Savannah know that they appreciated her sentiment.

“I love the way you spread positive words to everyone. Also you show it takes hard work and dedication to reach your body goals. That’s what [I] love about you being [an] inspiration and motivation to me. Keep up the great work @savannahprez,” wrote one commenter, along with a heart-eye, red heart, fire, and a flexed biceps emoji.

Many of her admirers also took the time to compliment her good looks. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[B]eautiful body and face,” said a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You look beautiful @savannahprez,” added a different devotee.

Savannah engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Savannah has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a different bikini that accentuated her incredible curves and flat midsection. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.