Salma Hayek Is Filled With ‘Sunday Vibes’ While Wearing A Red Bikini & Flowy Cover-Up

Salma Hayek caused a stir with her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old actress signaled that she was ready to embrace a relaxing and peaceful Sunday and as always, she looked gorgeous in the process.

Based on what she included in the caption, the photo that Salma shared appeared to have been taken by her husband, François-Henri Pinault. She stood on some rocks, a hand gently resting on one beside her to maintain her balance. Gorgeous, clear water and additional rock formations made for a stunning setting behind her.

The actress wore sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sunshine and had her dark tresses pulled back into what appeared to be a loose, low ponytail. Salma wore a long necklace with a dark-colored pendant and her gorgeous wedding ring could be seen on her left hand.

Salma stood with one leg bent, that hip cocked a bit. She wore a red bikini under a loose striped cover-up and maintained a serene expression on her face.

The comfortable coverup had red tassels along the hems and had navy blue and white horizontal stripes. There were other bits of detailing that matched the two-piece swimsuit and tassels and it draped beautifully over Salma’s curvy physique.

“Wow, what a beautiful woman!” one person commented.

The 53-year-old star’s smooth skin glistened in the sunshine and a hint of her curves could be seen under the sheer coverup.

Many of Salma’s fans responded overnight and the emoji comments were plentiful. Quite a few notes were written in Spanish, something that was surely a nod to her Mexican heritage and sizable Latin fan base.

“love you and your vibes,” someone noted.

“There is so much beauty in this simplicity. Beautiful,” another person wrote.

A flattering red bikini has been something of a staple in Salma’s wardrobe this summer. The same two-piece suit, or one similar to it, has popped up in several other Instagram posts that she has shared recently.

People clearly never tire of seeing the Latina bombshell’s curvy figure encased in bikinis though. Her 15.5 million Instagram followers certainly did not hold back in showing their love for this Sunday snapshot. Overnight, nearly 330,000 people liked it and another 1,600 people commented as well.

“You are simply @salmahayek just one of the most beautiful woman I have seen in my life,” another commenter detailed.

Whatever it was that Salma had planned for her Sunday, it seemed that she was embracing the day with a sense of serenity. Her relaxed vibe and ravishing beauty prompted an enormous outpouring of love from her millions of fans and they were clearly left wanting more.