Celeste Bright Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty And Sideboob Wearing Revealing String Bikini

Model Celeste Bright shared a series of vacation photos on Sunday morning that thrilled her 660,000 Instagram followers. The stunning blonde looked incredible lounging by a swimming pool in a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination. The post racked up almost 10,000 likes in less than half an hour after it went live.

Celeste geotagged her location in tropical St. Barths, and gave the impression in the caption that she was already home, but that the vacation had been “a dream.”

She posed in poolside in the three snaps, slightly varying her positioning and location from image to image. In the first, she reclined sideways on one hip with her legs stacked, and dangled her feet into the pool beside her. She leaned over and propped her slight weight up on her right arm. Her left arm rested behind her body and she draped her open palm against her thigh.

Celeste wore a string bikini with a batiked pattern in vibrant shades of red. The bright color complimented her blond hair and bronzed skin. The top featured triangle cups that had been slid far away from one another, maximizing the amount of visible bare skin across her decolletage. Her pert breasts spilled out on both sides of the narrow fabric.

The bottom of the suit was a mirror design of the top — a minuscule piece of lightweight material fastened against her lithe physique with long spaghetti straps. These tied in bows high on either side of her shapely hips and dipped low in the center across her belly. Her abs looked enviably toned and firm.

In the second image, Celeste sat up and faced the swimming pool. She leaned forward slightly and arched her back, letting one hand relax casually between her thighs. She lifted her left elbow into the air and gently tousled some of her long hair as she turned her head to gaze at the camera with a sultry expression.

The last snap showed Celeste standing in the shallow water with her behind facing the viewer. She tugged the straps of her bikini up extra high, pulling the fabric taut between both rounded cheeks and across the small of her back. The thong back bared almost all of her incredible booty.

Celeste’s dedicated Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for her recent photo shoot. Most strung together various emoji signifying affection, primarily heart and flame symbols. Some elected to put their feelings to words.

“Gorgeous,” declared fellow Instagram model Lyna Perez.

Celeste responded with two kissing emoji.