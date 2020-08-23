Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe On His 42nd Birthday With Heart-Wrenching Message

Vanessa Bryant paid a heartbreaking homage to her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. As People reported, the 38-year-old posted the touching message along with a photo of the couple sitting together.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!” she began her message.

She continued her tribute, saying that she missed small details about him, such as his hugs, kisses, and smiles, and his “loud a** deep laugh.” She also lamented the loss of his tenderness and patience and noted that she missed being able to tease him and make him laugh.

She went on to thank him for growing up together with her and for teaching her how to be strong and to see the best in people while cutting out “the BS.”

Vanessa added that she missed their daughter Gigi, as well, saying that her family’s lives felt empty without the two of them present. Despite that, she explained that she has put on a smile and a brave face to be there for their other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 14 months, who she says have all been strong during the challenge.

“I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me,” she wrote.

She concluded that she wished she could share numerous things about their lives and knows that Kobe would be proud of the family that he left behind.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The message was accompanied by a photo showing Vanessa in a purple, long-sleeved gown and Kobe in a black tuxedo. He held her hand as she leaned back into him.

Gigi, Kobe and seven other people died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California, on January 26. Along with the pilot Ara Zobayan, the crash took the lives of Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, and Christina Mauser, 38.

Gigi and Kobe were laid to rest in a private funeral in early February, as The Inquisitr previously reported, followed by a celebration of life featuring dozens of celebrities later in the month.