Dajana Gudić Dances On Her Balcony, Shakes Curvy Hips In Tiny Peach Bikini

Dajana Gudić showed off her dancing skills in a sexy new video on her Instagram feed on Saturday. The Croatian-Serbian babe performed some killer moves and shook her curvy hips as she rocked a tiny, peach-colored bikini. Her look left very little to the imagination and flaunted her best assets.

The video showed Dajana performing a dance to “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls on the balcony of her Bodrum EDITION hotel room in Turkey, according to the post’s geotag. The black sliding glass doors were open behind the model and showed the reflection of a spacious green yard overlooking a body of water. In the distance, mountains were also visible. The bright sun washed over Dajana’s glowing skin.

Dajana’s look included a demi-cut top with thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the band rested a bit lower on her back, which revealed some sideboob as the bombshell moved.

Dajana’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching string bottom. The cheeky bikini had a low waist that tied on her hips to show off her abs. Her shapely thighs and pert derriere were perfectly framed.

Dajana wore her blond locks down in messy, natural waves.

The clip opened with the stunner skipping onto the balcony and performing some arm movements. As the remixed song began, she placed her hands on her head and rolled her hips around. She moved her hands down her body and stuck her round booty out, which emphasized her figure. Dajana then pumped her arms and skipped off-camera.

The video received more than 50,000 views and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“I have never liked that dance until now,” one fan joked with a heart-eye emoji.

“Baby you are real special,” another user added.

“Oooooo those moves are fire and so are you,” a third person wrote.

“Omgggg you’re gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

Many people simply showed their appreciation with various emoji.

Dajana always knows how to drive her followers wild. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in another share last week, she posed at the famous “cotton castle” in Turkey while rocking a blue two-piece that perfectly showcased her insane curves. That post received more than 6,000 likes.