Julianne Hough Does A Shimmy In A Bikini While Rocking Out On A Wakeboard

Julianne Hough hit the water for some wakeboarding over the weekend and shared a glimpse of it via a video posted on her Instagram page. The dancer has shared several updates over the past few days from what appears to be a family vacation with her siblings in Idaho and she has looked both happy and fabulous in everything she has posted.

This new video that Julianne posted on Sunday morning had a geotag of Coeur d’Alene. This is the same spot she tagged recently for some adorable photos that showed her posing with her brother, Derek Hough, and their three sisters. In this case, Julianne was wakeboarding on the water and she certainly had some talent to show off.

The former America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars judge wore a red bikini under a life jacket as she embraced some time on the lake. Her light brown tresses were wet and slicked back over her head, which seemed to signal she had already been enjoying a fair amount of time in the lake prior to this video being shot.

Julianne showed off her skills as she maintained her balance on the wakeboard, gliding through the water like a pro. At one point, she upped the ante by shimmying her shoulders for the camera. The shimmy synced perfectly to the beat of Harry Styles’ popular song “Watermelon Sugar,” which she played over what she uploaded.

“Wow that is impressive you are fantastic wow,” one person commented.

The clip continued to focus on Julianne for a while longer until she tried to do a spin and landed in the lake. She looked focused and determined as she navigated into the spin she planned to do, but she couldn’t quite pull it off.

Her fans did get a solid glimpse of her red bikini bottoms and pert derriere as her trick attempt played out though. It seemed that quite a few of her followers were quite appreciative of that brief moment.

“Lovin that tiny bikini bottom,” someone teased.

“That balance and booty shake,” a fan praised.

“Core and legs muscles WOW!!!!” a follower exclaimed.

Julianne certainly looked confident and in control throughout this wakeboarding experience. It was something she clearly had done quite a bit prior to this weekend and her fit physique served her well in maintaining her balance throughout the excursion.

The clip had nearly 200,000 views during the first hour after Julianne had first shared it with her followers. Almost 40,000 people liked the post and several hundred commented as well.

This time in Idaho with her family certainly seems to be an amazing trip for Julianne. Everything she has uploaded has seemingly incorporated fun, love, serenity, and plenty of activity, and she appears to be relishing every moment.