Sarah Houchens Flaunts Sculpted Abs Wearing Racy Black Lingerie

Fitness model Sarah Houchens got pulses racing in her most recent Instagram post on Sunday morning. She delighted her 1 million followers with a sexy selfie in which she flaunted her killer figure wearing a revealing set of lingerie. The post racked up almost 4,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded, and left fans wanting more.

Sarah posed on the ground with her knees spread wide apart. She balanced her slight weight on the front of her shins and threw her chest out, arching her back to engage her enviable abdominal muscles. A few of the consecutive tags in the caption were “fitness goals,” and “abs.”

She held her phone in her right hand to take the image, placing it just to the side of her face. She gazed at the screen to maintain focus and composition.

In addition to her taut belly, Sarah’s arms also looked incredible. Her toned bicep was highlighted as she bent her elbow and raised her left arm to her side, toying with long strands of her platinum hair. Her tresses were parted off-center and styled straight. They slipped over one shoulder and grazed the side of her breast.

Sarah wore a black bra and panties that showed off all her curves.

The bra featured soft lacy cups that dipped into a deep “V” in the center, displaying her bare decolletage. The scalloped edging of the lace laid across her breasts, letting tiny pieces of her bronzed skin show through. A bit of horizontally-striped nylon encircled the bottom of the garment and provided a modern touch to the romantic top.

The corresponding piece of lingerie appeared to be a basic black thong which rode high over both hips and dipped down well below her navel in the front, maximizing the amount of visible bare skin. The roundness of her pert derriere was emphasized by her provocative pose.

Sarah accessorized with a few delicate bracelets around one wrist.

She posed in what appeared to be a small and very tidy apartment with sleek lines. A fluffy rectangular throw rug partially covered dark wood flooring. There was a steel and glass coffee table sitting in front of a gray couch directly behind her.

Further in the background was small kitchen featuring steel appliances and an island against which two white stools were placed. A wall of built in shelving held a plant with wide green leaves.