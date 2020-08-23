Katelyn Runck Channels Disney In White Cleavage-Baring Gown: ‘If You Can Dream It’

Katelyn Runck channeled her inner Disney princess on a weekend trip to Disney World, and she shared two pictures of herself in a romantic gown. The model asked her 2.2 million Instagram followers to help her choose which image worked best.

Katelyn stood in front of a wall made of horizontal wooden slats while wearing a lacey dress with gold applique that featured a neckline plunging to her navel. The cleavage-baring look showcased the fitness model’s ample breasts and flat stomach. The garment also included a halter style that wrapped around her long neck and accented her shapely shoulders and arms. In addition to the daring neckline, the dress also included two thigh-high slits that bared her sunkissed legs. She held the skirt up from both sides in one picture, and in the next one, she grasped the bodice with one hand and the length with her other one.

The model wore her nearly waist-length brunette hair in tousled waves, and it cascaded over one shoulder from a messy side part. Her big brown eyes popped, and she kept her full lips closed with a pleasant smile in the first image. The second shot was full length, and Katelyn had her mouth slightly open, revealing her straight white teeth. Both photos showed off her light-colored manicure, and the last one also revealed a matching pedicure.

In addition to revealing she’d spent the weekend at Disney World, Katelyn also credited Lee LHGFX photography in her caption. Her followers shared plenty of love on the character-inspired look, and more than 28,000 hit the “like” button while over 940 took the time to leave a comment.

“Always stunning. I hope you have an amazing day. You’re so lovely, princess,” gushed one fan who also left a red rose.

“All of because very beautiful shoots and very beautiful pose. You are so beautiful,” a second devotee exclaimed, using red heart eyes and hearts to complete the statement.

“I cannot choose. I love everything from you. You look like the queen of hearts,” guessed a third follower, including several hearts.

“You are absolute perfection. You are looking so good. Charming and flawless as always. These are amazing photos of you,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

Katelyn is no stranger to sharing sexy images of herself with her followers on the popular social media platform, and they reward her with plenty of engagement and praise. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her generous cleavage in a unique swimsuit.