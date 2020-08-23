Christina Aguilera Showcases Her Curves In A Clingy, Wet Red Dress & Embraces A ‘Heatwave’

Superstar songstress Christina Aguilera raised heart rates sky-high with her Saturday Instagram post. She flaunted her figure while embracing some time in the pool and it was definitely a red-hot shot.

The photo of Aguilera showed her sitting in some shallow water of a swimming pool. Her blond tresses were wet, and it appeared that the skin-tight dress she chose was wet as well. She leaned back and braced herself on her arms as she arched her back slightly and lifted her face toward the sky.

Aguilera had her eyes closed and seemed to be maintaining a serene expression. Her hair hung straight down behind her, a few wisps grazing the water, and it appeared that she was wearing a dainty necklace around her neck.

The red garment hugged every curve of her hourglass figure. Thin straps covered her shoulders and the semi-sheer fabric clung to her slim waist and hinted at her pert booty.

The hemline rested on Aguilera’s upper thighs and was the perfect garment to showcase her jaw-dropping physique. The response to this snap was enormous as many fans referred to her as a queen or relied on fire emoji to show their affection for the look.

“Hottest momma in the world the queen @xtina love ya,” one enthusiastic fan commented.

As some people noted, Aguilera has incorporated a theme of sorts for many of her Instagram posts lately. Not long ago, she chose to wear a white dress for a series of shots that also had an aquatic connection.

“Loving the chain of these pool photos girl,” someone noted.

In fact, it appeared that the white garment from the earlier snaps and this new red one may have been the same dress in different colors. The fit was similar and both pieces beautifully highlighted all of Aguilera’s most luscious and bountiful assets.

“Why make it even hotter?” questioned one person who connected how stunning Aguilera looked with her “heatwave” caption.

“REDDD!!!! QUEENNNN!! LOVE UUU,” raved a fan.

Aguilera has nearly 7 million people following her Instagram page and they showered her with plenty of love in response to this new upload. Over the course of about 18 hours, the photo had been liked more than 316,000 times and also received 1,700 comments.

A filter that Aguilera utilized with the picture added some shimmer and bling, but her followers didn’t think she needed it. The singer looked incredible without any fine-tuning and it looked like her fans could hardly pull themselves away from this sultry snap.