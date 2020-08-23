WWE News: Seth Rollins Provides Update On Austin Theory Following Suspension Rumors

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Seth Rollins discussed the absence of Austin Theory. The young superstar was a member of Rollins’ faction prior to his hiatus, but the unannounced nature of his departure has left many fans wondering what his future holds.

According to Rollins, Theory still has a future in WWE. This comes following reports that the performer could be released from his contract. Theory’s name was mentioned during the #SpeakingOut movement after he was accused of misconduct. This led some fans and pundits to speculate that his WWE career was over.

Rollins was tight-lipped in regard to there being possible disciplinary action taken against Theory. However, he’s hopeful that his stablemate will be back on Monday Night Raw as soon as possible.

“He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two. It’s hard right now but we hope everything’s good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later.”

As highlighted by Ringside News, Theory is reportedly serving a quiet suspension. He hasn’t been on WWE television since June, which was when the allegation of inappropriate behavior was made against him.

Rollins has continued to team with Buddy Murphy since then, and there has been no mention of Theory on the weekly programming. The company is seemingly high on the superstar, however, as he was fast-tracked to the main roster following short stints in EVOLVE and NXT.

Theory eventually returning to television is likely to create some controversy. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the company faced criticism over the decision to bring back Velveteen Dream amid his own misconduct scandals. This came after one of Dream’s accusers stated that officials never asked to hear his side of the story during their investigations.

Some superstars — such as Jack Gallagher — lost their jobs after serious abuse accusations came out against them. Other wrestlers have managed to stay employed, though, presumably after officials investigated the matter.

Theory may also be taking time off for an unrelated incident. As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Triple H confirmed that Dream was gone as he was recovering from an injury. It was merely assumed that his absence pertained to the recent headlines about the star.

The promotion hasn’t been clear over how they’ve handled the accusations against Theory, but it’s possible that was given time off for “personal” reasons as Rollins stated. Several employees have been sitting out during the pandemic due to COVID-19 concerns.