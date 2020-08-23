Joe Biden Responds To Donald Trump’s Attacks On His Mental Fitness

During an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Joe Biden, responded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on his mental fitness.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir opened the discussion by pointing out that Trump and his allies have tried to cast doubt on Biden’s fitness for office, once describing him as “diminished.”

“Watch me. Mr. President, watch me,” Biden said.

“Look at us both. Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in.”

He noted that it is “legitimate” to question the cognitive capabilities of anyone over 70 years old, but stressed that he is in better shape to lead the nation than Trump.

“But I just, only thing I can say to the American people, it’s a legitimate question to ask anybody. Watch me,” he said.

Although Trump has repeatedly questioned Biden’s cognitive abilities, he has refused to say whether he believes the Democrat is suffering from dementia.

During a conversation with Fox News’ Chris Wallace last month, the commander-in-chief said that his general election opponent is being hidden away in the basement of his Delaware home because he would not even be able to handle a contentious interview.

Biden would be 78 on Inauguration Day, which would make him the oldest commander-in-chief in American history.

As Muir noted, the former Delaware senator has previously described himself as a transition candidate, which many interpreted as a signal that he would serve only one term in the White House.

Biden dismissed these rumors, saying that he is “absolutely” open to serving eight years if elected.

He explained that his comments about being a transition candidate were about “building the bench in the Democratic Party,” and improving its standing in battlegrounds and red-leaning states such as Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Biden said that he wants to ensure “when this is over… we’re in a position where we transition to a period of bringing people up to the visibility that they need to get to be able to lead nationally.”

In recent weeks, Biden’s polling lead over Trump has narrowed.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In the latest CNN survey, 50 percent of respondents said that they support Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, over Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Forty-six percent of those polled expressed support for the Republican duo.

Similarly, a Rasmussen Reports poll released earlier this week established that Biden’s nationwide advantage has been reduced to 4 percentage points.