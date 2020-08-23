Chantel Jeffries Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In Blue Bikini By The Pool

Chantel Jeffries gave her Instagram followers a show this weekend, posting a series of pictures that highlighted her washboard abs as she hung out poolside in a skimpy blue bikini.

The 27-year-old DJ and social media sensation shared the pair of pictures on the platform, showing her posing on what appeared to be a balcony overlooking a pool. In the first shot, Jeffries wore a pair of sunglasses and a revealing blue bikini coupled with a light blue silk shirt and matching shorts. The shirt was open, and she faced the camera, displaying her very fit physique, including her washboard abs.

The second shot captured a different angle as Jeffries stood with her hands in her pockets, her head tilted and her tight braids draped over her chest.

The pictures were a huge hit with her 4.7 million followers on the social media site, racking up more than 330,000 likes and all manner of complimentary comments.

“The perfect person doesn’t exi-,” one person joked.

“Yesssss!” another user added.

Jeffries gave fans some other glimpses of her day by the pool, posting a short clip in her Instagram stories that showed a closer view of her outfit while slowly panning over the pool and patio area. Jeffries turned the camera back to her face and blew a kiss at the end of the clip.

As the Daily Mail noted, she switched up social media platforms to show more of the fun day out in the sun, including her best attempts at some viral dance moves.

“She followed up her backyard tour with a Tik Tok video that she recorded with a little girl named Elle, who happens to be the daughter of Austin and Catherine of the Ace Family,” the report noted. “The pair threw out their best moves, while attempting to master one of Tik Tok’s many dance challenges set to the tune of Saweetie’s hit track Tap In.”

As The Inquisitr noted, Jeffries has spent a lot of time by the water this summer and taken plenty of opportunities to show off to her followers. Back in late July, the model also took to Instagram to share a picture that showed her wearing a red bikini while lounging on a hammock that was stretched out over a body of sparkling water. Like the shots that Jeffries shared this weekend, the picture showcased her incredible physique and drew a big reaction from her fans.