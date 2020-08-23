Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Printed Shorts & A Matching Crop Top

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a massive update in which she showed off her toned figure in a floral-print set. The pictures were taken outdoors, and Hilde appeared to have gone for a walk in a residential spot while wearing the cheerful set.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Bo and Tee, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up the two-piece look for themselves.

The crop top Hilde wore had a v-neck neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look had long sleeves, and a wrap-around detail on the front that accentuated her chest. The shirt ended an inch or two below Hilde’s breasts, leaving her chiselled stomach fully exposed.

She paired the blue floral printed top with matching bottoms crafted from the same fabric. The shorts were high-waisted, coming right to Hilde’s natural waist, and had a wide waistband that clung to her toned figure. The bottoms fit her like a second skin, hugging her hips before showing off her toned thighs. They also had a tie detail on either side, and she played with the strings in the first shot as she flashed a smile at the camera.

Her long blond locks were pulled up into a messy bun atop her head, with several strands remaining loose to frame her face. She also added on a few accessories, including a pair of earrings and a delicate necklace.

In the second slide, Hilde showed off the back of the look, flaunting her pert posterior as she adjusted her messy bun. She included a few additional snaps highlighting the ensemble and her thrilling curves, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 46,700 likes within two hours, as well as 735 comments from her eager audience.

“You look amazing as always!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” another remarked.

“Gorgeous photos,” a third fan added, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” another commented, captivated by Hilde’s bombshell body.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde showed off even more skin in a sexy yet sweet ensemble from online retailer Fashion Nova. She flaunted her curves in a white lingerie set, and layered a fluffy blush pink jacket over top of it, as well as a pair of knee-high bunny socks. Hilde snapped a selfie with her phone as she perched on the edge of a bed to capture the shot.