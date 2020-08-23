‘Big Brother 21’ Cast’s Group Chat Leaked Online Revealing Racist Remarks

A group chat between some cast members of Big Brother Season 21 has been revealed on Twitter, showing some very disturbing remarks. BB21 is known for being one of the most problematic seasons in the show’s history due to racial insensitivity from more than one cast member, and these new texts are proving some of them didn’t learn their lessons.

Revealed by @GamerVev on Twitter, the screenshots show that there are nine people in the conversation. The only people who are in this particular exchange who are speaking are Holly Allen, Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Kathryn Dunn, and Nick Maccarone. Initials at the top of the chat suggest Tommy Bracco is also in on the conversation but he does not make any comments in the screenshots. A picture for Analyse Talavera is also in the list atop the conversation, but she is silent as well.

It starts off with Holly inviting the cast to her family’s ranch in Wyoming for a reunion trip. She suggests they all come out and have some outdoor fun with activities like horseback riding, hiking, fishing, yoga, and shooting.

“I’m serious I’m so down. I’m scared to shoot a gun,” Nick wrote. “Jack. You’ll come and shoot something and it’ll be black. Watch the uproar.”

Kathryn responded by trying to shut the insensitive comment down.

“Wow… nick let’s just not,” she replied.

“No I didn’t mean on purpose I meant people would make it into that,” Nick wrote back.

“I’ll turn the gun sideways!!! KILLSHOT,” Jack responded.

Holly then wrote that she was talking about targets, then added “But yeah. Totally.”

“I’m dead Jack,” Nick said. “Literally dead that’s the funniest thing I ever read.”

Jack then posted a gif of Steve Carell from the film Date Night, where he utters the “kill shot” phrase, one of the movie’s most popular jokes.

Jackson finally chimed in with a gif of Pauly D saying “yeah buddy.”

Many began questioning the validity of the exchange, with some BB fans suggesting the texts were photoshopped. Some even went as far as zooming in and lining up text bubbles and names to make sure they were all in line with one another. It was all confirmed just minutes after it was shared when Kathryn tweeted about it with an apology and noted she left the group last month because it was just too much.

Analyse and Christie Murphy (also assumed to be in the group chat) are set to appear on the next season of MTV’s The Challenge and some fans are calling for them to be removed. Despite neither woman speaking during the exchange, a Twitter mob is questioning why the network would put them on the upcoming season for being a part of a problematic crowd.