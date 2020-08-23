Lizzo Looks Stunning In A Flowy Crop Top & Distressed Jeans While Teasing New Music

Lizzo sent fans into a frenzy with her most recent Instagram share, which hit her page on Saturday, August 22. The singer looked flawless in a casual and cool ensemble while teasing new music.

The post included a total of two frames that seemed to have been shot one after the other. The singer was seen posing outside in the snaps and was surrounded by a variety of gorgeous plant life as the sun spilled down to illuminate the scene. She ran one of her perfectly manicured fingers through her black tresses in the first snap while tilting her head to the side and shooting the camera and alluring stare through squinted eyes. In the second slide of the post, her eyes were completely closed, and she wore a look of bliss across her face while raising both arms up by her chest.

While Lizzo often makes headlines for her unique on-stage and red carpet looks, the 32-year-old opted for a slightly more modest look in the double-pic upload, though it was still stunning nonetheless. The ensemble included a gorgeous off-the-shoulder crop top that showcased her toned shoulders and cut off right below her voluptuous assets to offer a peek at her midsection. The garment had dramatic bell sleeves that were made of tulle and were adorned in flecks of gold that shimmered underneath the warm sun.

The star teamed the boho top with a pair of trendy boyfriend jeans that fit loosely on her lower half but were still able to define her famous curves. The light-wash bottoms were heavily distressed, with one cut over her left leg nearly exposing her sculpted thigh in its entirety. The pants also featured a high-rise waistband that sat right at Lizzo’s navel to further accentuate her hourglass frame.

Of course, the “Truth Hurts” singer’s accessories were on point as well. She added a gold necklace stack that included a piece with an “L” initial pendant. She also wore a pair of dangling chain earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her dark locks, which were worn in a sleek middle part that cascaded behind her back and shoulders.

Lizzo looked nothing short of breathtaking in the new addition to her feed, but that wasn’t all that had her fans talking. She also teased new music in the caption of the post, as she revealed that she was thinking about the “banger” she had written while in the studio the previous night.

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled by the sizzling update. Thousands flocked to the comments section to gush of the body-positive singer’s glam, while others expressed their excitement for her upcoming music.

“This is such a nice ensemble…chic, simple, laid back but with ooommph,” one person wrote.

“This outfit is [fire]. Can’t wait to hear the new song!” added another admirer.

“You are so hot, inside and out!! Can’t wait for that banger!!” a third follower praised.

“WE ARE SO READY FOR NEW LIZZO AHHHH” commented a fourth fan.

The post has also amassed over 810,000 likes within less than a day’s time.