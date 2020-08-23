Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Threatens To Run Away From Home To Escape Her Parents’ Politics

Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter, Claudia, publicly threatened to run away from home and seek emancipation over her parents’ politics, Insider reported. The 15-year-old is reportedly particularly incensed that her mother will be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the daughter of the White House adviser is no fan of the 45th president. Earlier this year, it was reported that the teenager had been making anti-Trump content on TikTok, and was unambiguously anti-Trump on her other social media accounts as well. However, a few weeks later, the teen angrily posted that her parents were making her delete all of her social media accounts.

However, it appears that she was allowed to open new social media accounts (or she went ahead and did so anyway, without her parents’ approval), as she has presumably been posting to both TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, on accounts bearing her name.

On Saturday night, she tweeted that she’s up to here with her parents’ politics, or at the very least, her mother’s.

“i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life,” she tweeted.

Emancipation, for those not familiar, is a legal process by which a minor child is effectively “divorced” from their parents and given some amount of autonomy over their lives to make certain decisions, according to FindLaw. Those decisions can include where they will live, or to deciding to join the armed forces or get married or have children.

Meanwhile, in a TikTok, Claudia skipped legalities and simply suggested that she’ll simply run away from home. In this case, she also had a specific reason: the fact that her mother is speaking at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

And though it was her mother’s appointment to speak at the RNC that appeared to push the teen over the edge, she and her father appear to not be seeing eye to eye, either. George Conway, though he is himself vocally anti-Trump, that doesn’t mean that Claudia sees him an as ally, she wrote.

“As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president.”

At this point it bears noting that it’s impossible to say for certain whether or not Claudia is legitimately planning on starting the legal process to emancipate herself, or running away from home. It could very well be that the teenager is just being hyperbolic, and carrying out her feud with her parents in an exceptionally public way.