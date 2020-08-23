Tahlia Skaines Slays In A Golden Yellow Bikini At The Beach

Tahlia Skaines returned to her Instagram page on Sunday to share another skin-baring snap that has her fans talking.

The Australian model was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in the August 23 upload. She posed in front of a cluster of rocks, popping her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. It appeared to be later in the day, as she warm glow of the sun only covered Tahlia from her shoulders-up, causing her flawless application of highlighter to shimmer along her cheekbones as she worked the lens.

Of course, a day by the beach called for the perfect swimwear and Tahlia’s certainly did not disappoint. The social media star opted for a golden yellow two-piece from White Fox Swim that almost perfectly matched the sun’s late-afternoon rays. The set included a classic halter-style bikini top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage bare. It had minuscule triangle cups as well that made for a racy display of cleavage and sideboob. Tahlia’s audience, however, did not seem to mind the NSFW showing of skin.

Tahlia also rocked a pair of Brazilian-style bikini bottoms that took her beachy ensemble to the next level. The swimwear boasted a high-cut style that allowed her to show off her lean legs and curvy hips. Meanwhile, its thick, curved waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to the model’s trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The blond bombshell accessorized with a dainty nameplate necklace and beaded bracelet, as well as a pair of trendy round sunglasses. The eyewear was perched on top of her platinum locks, which were styled in a messy updo that blew gently behind her head in the ocean breeze.

Fans went wild for the “golden hour” snap, awarding it over 6,700 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to shower Tahlia with compliments as well.

“The most gorgeous girl in the entire world has posted again,” one person wrote.

“Tahlia you look fabulous,” praised another fan.

“Yellow is definitely one of your best colors on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Golden Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Tahlia has shown some skin on her Instagram page. The Aussie hottie is often seen rocking scanty swimwear or revealing lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia sent temperatures soaring again on Friday when she wore a set of strappy pink lingerie for a trip to the fridge. That look proved also proved to be a popular one, racking up more than 14,000 likes and 217 comments to date.