Larry King Posts Heartbreaking Update Following The Deaths Of Two Of His Children Within Weeks

Larry King has broken his silence on the deaths of two of his children within weeks of one another.

The 86-year-old television news personality shared a heartbreaking update to Instagram in which he addressed the massive loss of his son Andy and daughter Chaia.

On his social media page, King posted a slideshow of family pictures that included his late son and daughter as he confirmed their recent deaths for the first time.

In the post, which can be seen below, the longtime CNN host wrote that both of his kids were “good and kind souls” who will be greatly missed. The journalist also confirmed that Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, while Chaia died on August 20th after a short battle with lung cancer.

King added that losing his two children feels ” so out of order” and that “no parent should have to bury a child.”

He also thanked fans for all of their kindness and support during this difficult time and he asked for privacy so that his family can take time to “heal” from the back-to-back tragedies.

King also shared the message on Facebook, which can be seen here.

In the comments section to the post, the Emmy Award winner received more messages from fans and famous followers. Many agreed that no parent should have to grieve the death of a child, and many noted that it is especially heartbreaking to lose two children so close together. Several followers who lost kids also reached out to King.

“The pain of losing a child is unbearable, but two is a big ask,” one follower wrote. “I know, I’ve lost two myself.”

“Nothing can console a parent after these losses,” another added. ” But you are surrounded by the love and admiration of strangers whose love and respect you have more than earned.”

Andy was 65, and Chaia was 51 and King’s only girl. Both were from his two marriages to former Playboy Bunny Alene Akins. King adopted Andy after marrying Akins in 1961, per Today. The couple split two years later then remarried in 1967 and welcomed Chaia, who had a close relationship with her famous father and even co-authored a book with him, “Daddy Day, Daughter Day,” in 1997.

King, who has been married a total of eight times to seven different women. is also the father to Larry Jr. from his marriage to Annette Kaye, and he shares two younger sons, Chance and Cannon, from his last marriage to Shawn King.

King was unable to travel to attend funeral services for his late son due to his health issues, but he watched video footage of Andy’s memorial service.