Tarsha Whitmore Lounges Poolside In A Minuscule Tie-Dye Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore enjoyed a relaxing day by the pool this weekend, where she looked smoking hot in yet another skimpy bikini. The Aussie model shared a snap from her time lounging by the water to her Instagram page on Sunday, much to the delight of her fans.

In the steamy shot, the 20-year-old was seen sitting at the edge of the water as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure. Her legs were slightly bent at the knee as she stretched them out to the side while propping herself up on one arm and angling her body toward the camera. She brought her other hand up to her head to shade her piercing brown eyes from the bright sun as she gazed at the lens in front of her with an alluring stare.

Tarsha opted for one of Oh Polly’s new swimsuits for her poolside hangout, and the look certainly did not seem to disappoint. The scanty two-piece boasted a bold, pink-and-white tie-dye pattern that alone was probably enough to turn a few heads, however, it was the swimwear’s revealing design that seemed to truly captivate her devoted fans. The set included a classic triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a plunging neckline and a set of minuscule cups, the combination of which made for a racy display of cleavage and underboob that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The garment featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed Tarsha to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a racy, floss-style waistband as well that high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Tarsha wore her luscious blond locks down as she soaked up the sun. They were styled in long, voluminous curls that cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back.

Three hours proved to be plenty of time for Tarsha’s 845-plus followers to shower her latest Instagram upload with some love. The sizzling update amassed nearly 12,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow looking sooo gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” praised another admirer.

“I really wanna look like you,” a third follower remarked.

“OMG this is everything,” added a fourth fan.

Tarsha seems to impress her followers no matter what type of ensemble she’s rocking in her Instagram posts. On Friday, the star sent pulses racing as she flaunted her physique in a classic little black dress that hugged her dangerous curves in all of the right ways. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 16,000 likes and 140 comments to date.