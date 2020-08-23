WWE News: Top Champion Suffers Potentially Serious Injury

WWE superstar Karrion Kross suffered a potentially serious injury at last night’s NXT: Takeover XXX, according to Triple H. As quoted by Fightful, “The Game” said that the new NXT Champion got hurt during his match with Keith Lee, but he managed to keep fighting until the end.

The superstar will receive an MRI to find out the extent of the injury. Triple H could tell that Kross was hurt as he was watching the hard-hitting showdown, but he praised the performer for being a professional and persevering until the end.

“Right now, it looks like he separated his shoulder somewhere in that match. I knew it was hurt. I knew he was hurt. He wanted to continue. Medical team was watching him and felt like he could continue. They felt like they knew it was a separated shoulder and to the degree that it was by looking, so they were comfortable with him continuing. You know, he’s tough man. There’s not much more to say about that to go through that with Keith Lee, who’s a big boy, when you when your shoulder is separated like that is not easy.”

The bot saw Kross performer multiple suplexes and clotheslines after picking up the injury, which were physically demanding on his body. However, the new champion seemingly didn’t want to squander his big opportunity.

Triple H went on to say that it was an emotional night for Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux. The Hall of Famer recalled conversations he’s had with the pair since they joined the company, in which they’ve discussed how being in the main event is their dream. Triple H said that Kross was elated after the fight, despite the unfortunate incident.

The Hall of Famer’s comments also suggested that Kross could be out of action for a while. While he noted that they have to wait for the MRI results to come back, Triple H also stated that his heart is breaking for the rising star.

Triple H also assured fans that the situation won’t affect Kross’s push if they can help it. He stated that the company will hopefully be able to find a way to work around Kross until he’s made a full recovery. If he is on the sidelines for several months, however, it’s likely that the star will have to vacate the title.

Officials are reportedly very high on Kross, and there has even been some talk of him being fast-tracked to the main roster.