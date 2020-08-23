‘Selling Sunset’s’ Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Reportedly Married Nearly 2 Years Before Netflix Wedding

The lovebirds exchanged vows months before they started filming the Netflix reality show as boyfriend and girlfriend

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were reportedly already a married couple when they started filming the Netflix reality show in the summer of 2018 – despite the fact that their engagement and wedding was a major storyline on the first two seasons.

A copy of the reality TV lovebirds’ license and certificate of marriage was obtained by TMZ and it shows that they tied the knot on March 9, 2018, at the Ventura Courthouse by a deputy commissioner of civil marriages, with a witness named Nicole Young. Selling Sunset started filming in July of that year.

Mary’s real-life wedding to Romain allegedly took place just four months after her divorce from her second husband was finalized. Sadly, Mary’s first husband passed away.

During the show’s first season, Romain was repeatedly referred to as Mary’s boyfriend, and their age difference and his apparent hesitation to marry her were highlighted. After talks about their “future” together, the French model finally proposed to his girlfriend as they lounged in bed while Netflix’s cameras rolled.

In Season 2, viewers saw the luxury realtor go dress shopping and get feted by her co-stars with a bachelorette party, then watched in horror as her original reception venue fell through one week before the big day.

A big part of the storyline also involved the groom’s disdain for Mary’s co-worker Davina Potratz and how he refused to let Mary invite her to their ceremony.

The French-themed ceremony ultimately took place at a client’s estate in Los Angeles on October 12, 2019, with 80 guests in attendance, according to People. Mary’s adult son, Austin, walked her down the aisle.

“It was our dream wedding,” Mary said last fall. “Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that’s what we did.”

Mary and Romain met in 2017 through mutual friends. The two had planned to head to Bali for a honeymoon in early March, nearly five months after their “second” vow exchange took place, but when they arrived at the airport they were told their flight was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Christine and Romain’s nuptials, co-star Christine Quinn’s over-the-top gothic winter wedding to Christian Richard was shown on Selling Sunset in Season 3. And if the show gets picked up for a fourth round of episodes, it’s possible that fans will get a peek at co-star Heather Rae Young’s nuptials to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.