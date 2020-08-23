‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe & Carter Take Friendship To The Next Level

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 24 dish that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will finally make his move. The attorney wants to take his friendship with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to a romantic level, per The TV Guide.

A Simmering Romance

Carter has been interested in Zoe for a long time. Even when she was dating Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) he had his eye on her and questioned why she would be dating him. At the time, the model was smitten with Thomas and believed in their love.

After their disastrous wedding, Carter was there for Zoe. She was devastated that Thomas had only used her to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but was also glad that he was exposed before they tied the knot.

Carter played the long game and waited patiently for the model to mourn her relationship with her former fiancé. He knew that she would eventually get over the designer. Zoe appreciated his friendship and she never outright rejected him so he knew that he had a chance with her.

As for Thomas, even though he is back in Los Angeles, he still has not seen Zoe. It appears as if he’s over any feelings he might have had for her.

We think we know who Carter has in mind…???????? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FV8KGDkm7c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2020

A Sizzling Moment

Carter and Zoe have been flirting for a while. As seen in the image above, Carter told Zoe that there are plenty of men out there beside Thomas.

“Do you have someone in mind?” Zoe teased the legal eagle.

“Maybe,” he responded. It appears as if he was toying with the idea, even then, of asking her out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe will walk in on Carter while he’s in a compromising position. He will be getting dressed in his office and won’t be wearing a shirt when she waltzes in. The model will be quite taken with what she sees as she spies his muscled upper body. Carter won’t be in a hurry to put on his shirt and will allow her to admire his physique.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that he will take their friendship to the next level. He will finally act on their undeniable chemistry and make the first move. At the very least, it appears as if he may ask her out on a date and that she will accept.

Zoe will put her two failed relationships behind her and act on her attraction to Carter. When he puts himself out there, she will respond and let him know that she’s willing to take the next step.