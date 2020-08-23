Kim Kardashian Hangs Out With Kanye West On Family Paddleboarding Trip Amid Rumored Marriage Woes

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself hanging out with husband Kanye West on a family paddleboarding trip at what is rumored to be a troubled time for the famous couple.

In one of the shots, shared on Saturday night, Kim stood on a small grassy hill next to sister Kourtney Kardashian, as Kanye crouched to her left.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was clad in a skintight wetsuit in black and gray, which perfectly showed off her sculpted figure. She paired the striking one-piece with a sunglasses and unusual white shoes, and scraped her hair back in a no-nonsense style featuring two short braids.

Kanye sported the same shoes as Kim as he crouched on the hill in a red hoodie and shorts. The rapper wore a serious expression on his face and appeared to have dyed his hair blond and let his beard grow out during lockdown.

Kourtney also wore a skintight ensemble for the outing as she showed off her killer curves. The 41-year-old displayed her cleavage in a metallic silver top, which she paired with high-waisted black yoga pants. Unlike Kim and Kanye, Kourtney wore more traditional sneakers for the outing. She finished off her look with thin 90’s style sunglasses, and had pulled her black hair up into a topknot.

Other images from Kim’s slide deck showed herself and 7-year-old daughter North in action on the bright yellow and green paddleboards. In one shot, Kim stood towards the back of the board, paddle in hand, while North knelt at the front of the float. The mother-daughter duo both sported life jackets for the outing on the beautiful lake.

While Kim simply captioned the post with a surfing emoji, her followers were more effusive in their praise of the post.

“Massive shoutout to everyone that stays on their grind to make their life better,” said one.

“Kim, I adore you,” contributed another.

“Wish i was that pretty,” a third admirer admitted.

As The Inquisitor previously covered, Kim and Kanye were rumored to have spent time working to save their marriage during the past few months after reports claimed that the power couple’s relationship was on the rocks. These marriage-saving efforts included a make-or-break trip to the Dominican Republic.

According to People, the vacation was a success. A source told the publication that “they had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation.”

“Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier,” they added.

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the insider explained to the news source. “Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly.”