Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker Open Up About How Quarantine Has Impacted Their Marriage

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker recently opened up to Us Weekly about how quarantine had impacted their marriage, admitting that it had “100 percent” tested their relationship.

Holker said she was glad that she and her husband genuinely “like” being around each other, adding that while many people focus on the romantic part of marriage, they forget that simply liking one another is a big part of making a relationship last.

“We really liked each other’s company. We liked learning new tasks together. But I mean, listen: we’re all being tested [right now].”

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant admitted there had been some tension between her and Boss where she would “overreact” to something that really had nothing to do with him. However, she mostly chalked it up to tensions generated from being in close quarters for so long during the pandemic.

“We get to see how we really work together when we really have no choice of going anywhere at all, you know? That’s where all of that comes into play. It’s just, like, thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and stuff like that, and reaching a deeper level of understanding with each other,” chimed in Boss.

He added that even if they were “testing” each other at times, those moments could be made teachable and help to cultivate a stronger bond.

The professional dancer continued, adding that throughout the quarantine, they had tried to find a middle ground between what they were dealing with as individuals versus as a familial unit.

“We have to figure out how to gel with that,” he said.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Not only have they been they stuck indoors with each other, but the couple also has three children to keep entertained. Their two youngest children are Maddox, 4, and Zaia, who is only 9 months old. They also have a 12-year-old daughter, Weslie, from Holker’s previous relationship, who Boss has adopted.

The couple told Us Weekly about a project they’ve been keeping supporting in quarantine called the #360StretchChallenge for Pampers 360 FIT product. The parents revealed that Zaia had been testing them out and Boss said they were “fantastic” so far as Zaia is very energetic and can’t help bouncing and crawling around the house.

Boss has been revealing quite a bit lately, as The Inquisitr previously reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ had recently spoken out about the ongoing allegations surrounding his boss. According to him, “there’s been love” in the workplace, contrary to accusations from current and former staff members.