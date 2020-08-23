Dwayne John Drops Major ‘Black Adam’ News, Reveals Justice Society Lineup

The DC FanDome event is officially over for today and has ignited social media in the best way possible. For the last 10 hours, a majority of the trending topics in the United States revolved around the DCEU and other DC Comics properties, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam taking the forefront at parts. In a panel that he hosted by himself, Johnson revealed some more imagery of Black Adam and dove into the character’s sad history of slavery.

One of the biggest reveals in the panel (via CinemaBlend) was the official announcement of the Justice Society, who had already been rumored to appear in the film. Johnson revealed just which members of this famous superhero group would be appearing alongside him, starting with Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, who briefly joined him for the panel. Centineo’s character is the only one to be cast so far, as actors are currently being vetted for the group. Here’s who will be making up the Justice Society alongside Black Adam himself.

Hawkman (Carter Hall) – There have been several versions of the winged character, who was born millennia ago and knew Black Adam before he held the moniker. He is the reincarnation of the ancient Egyptian prince Khufu and uses magic weaponry to his advantage. He was created for DC Comics in 1985 and still plays an important role today

Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Doctor Fate (Kent Nelson) – A founding member of the Justice Society, and is known for his incredible sorcery abilities. Doctor Fate also has connections to Egypt like Hawkman and was created alongside him in 1985.

Cyclone (Maxine Hunkel) – The grand-daughter of Ma Hunkel, the original Red Tornado. She has the ability to manipulate wind and subsequently dangerous storms. She earned her powers from a nanobyte infection, given to her from villain T.O. Morrow.

Atom Smasher (Albert Rothstein) – The godson of Al Pratt, Atom Smasher is able to manipulate his size, which increases his speed, stamina, strength, and durability.

Johnson confirmed Black Adam is most certainly the leader of the gang and they will be following his rules as he doesn’t appear to play nice.

In addition to naming his group members, Johnson made a dig of sorts towards the Justice League saying there was a new leader in town.

“Flash, Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman, let’s let them know something: things will never the same because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

This teases an epic showdown in the future between the groups and superhero fans might have DC’s version of Marvel’s Civil War on their hands.